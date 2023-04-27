Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,922,776. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.