Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

