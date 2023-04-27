Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,663 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IRT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

