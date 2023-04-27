Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $26,824,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 248,510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3,458.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 234,890 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DaVita by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 169,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita Stock Performance

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.