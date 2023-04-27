Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Insider Activity

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

