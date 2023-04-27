Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.