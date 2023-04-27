Bailard Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

