Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $40.40 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $396.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.