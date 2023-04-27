ProShare Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $80.60 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

