Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells 37,296 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,305,732.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,779.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,219,000 after buying an additional 236,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,650,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,988,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,249,000 after acquiring an additional 170,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 85,929 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.