Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.72

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 323584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

