First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.57

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 73651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. Raymond James lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,112 shares of company stock worth $286,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

See Also

