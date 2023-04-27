Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.62

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 26983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

