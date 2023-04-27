Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.28. Novavax shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 754,396 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $649.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($11.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Novavax by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Novavax by 1,383.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 237,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 221,725 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 169,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

