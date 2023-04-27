Analyzing Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) & Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 2.52% -11.11% 1.06% Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $27.81 billion 0.04 $767.02 million $0.21 7.83 Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.35 $39.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Air France-KLM and Harbor Diversified’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Volatility and Risk

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Air France-KLM and Harbor Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 3 2 9 0 2.43 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air France-KLM presently has a consensus price target of $1.64, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Given Air France-KLM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Air France-KLM is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats Harbor Diversified on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other. The Network segment comprises of passenger network and cargo services. The Maintenance segment provides maintenance services to other airlines and customers worldwide. The Transavia segment involves in the low cost activities realized by Transavia. The Other segment provides services by the group and not covered by the four segments mentioned. The company was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

