Keith Westby Sells 18,782 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.

ISEE stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.10.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

