Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.59.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.