Kathryn A. Torres Sells 4,473 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $278.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average of $244.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.