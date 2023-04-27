Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $145.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $137.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 14.5% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 66.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 116,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

