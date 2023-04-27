Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 29,730 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40.

On Monday, March 27th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80.

On Monday, March 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86.

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26.

On Monday, January 30th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $132.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

