Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

