Ieq Capital LLC Sells 326 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.08.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $275.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.79. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.68 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

