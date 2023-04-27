AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AZN opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $228.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

