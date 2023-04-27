Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $137.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

