ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Raymond James cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

