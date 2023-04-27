RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,170,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RH by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RH by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

RH Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RH opened at $245.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $355.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.