Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.