Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

