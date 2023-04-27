Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120,648 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.9 %

DOCU stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

