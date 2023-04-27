Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AIG opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.