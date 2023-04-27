Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $305.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $395.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.37.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

