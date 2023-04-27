Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.0 %

F opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

