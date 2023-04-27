iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

