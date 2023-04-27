Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

