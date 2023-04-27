Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.6 %

AMETEK stock opened at $133.74 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

