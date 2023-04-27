Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,477 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

