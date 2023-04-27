Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,398 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in HP by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 27,800.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

