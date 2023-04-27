Reviewing EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get EVmo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.55 -$14.98 million N/A N/A MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVmo.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

EVmo has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EVmo and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -71.29% -205.24% -37.62% MSP Recovery N/A 1.83% 1.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EVmo and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MSP Recovery beats EVmo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

(Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.