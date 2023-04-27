Head-To-Head Survey: Boxed (BOXDQ) versus Its Peers

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -19.12% -59.32% -13.08%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 133 638 1071 19 2.52

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boxed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 91.91%. Given Boxed’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $2.85 billion -$209.70 million -1.65

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

