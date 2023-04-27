Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) vs. Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Critical Analysis

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Inogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A $5.16 million $0.03 72.67 Inogen $377.24 million 0.80 -$83.77 million ($3.66) -3.56

Profitability

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -65.98% -49.67% Inogen -22.21% -8.72% -6.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Inogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vicarious Surgical and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inogen 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.23%. Inogen has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.39%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Inogen.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Inogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison K. Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor, and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

