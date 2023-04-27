Head to Head Contrast: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 2 27 0 2.93

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CFN Enterprises and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $47.55, indicating a potential upside of 60.20%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Uber Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 1.67 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Uber Technologies $31.88 billion 1.88 -$9.14 billion ($4.69) -6.33

CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -233.57% N/A -206.14% Uber Technologies -28.68% -114.18% -28.78%

Summary

Uber Technologies beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. They have also launched an e-commerce network focused on the sale of general wellness CBD products. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MT.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Delivery segment offers consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, Delivery also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery and other goods. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on Uber’s platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Ga

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.