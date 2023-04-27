Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A $8.97 million 33.10 Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors $1.18 billion $4.38 million -6.88

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 260.58%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A 17.24% 3.57% Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.