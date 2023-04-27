Comparing Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) and Its Rivals

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $333.34 million -$3.92 million -14.82 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.18 billion $4.38 million -6.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 260.58%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group rivals beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

