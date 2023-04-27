Head-To-Head Review: Reed’s (REED) versus Its Competitors

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.27, meaning that their average share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -2.15% -1,083.54% -1.27%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 107 536 968 68 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reed’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Reed’s’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.33 Reed’s Competitors $6.94 billion $444.42 million 18.75

Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

