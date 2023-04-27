The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 51,300 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 51,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,063,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,120,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $658,123.08.

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.00.

HHC opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

