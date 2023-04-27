Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 66,038 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,678,685.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,838,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,461,304.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $240,177.15.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $2,117,381.11.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $1,042,287.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $2,056,881.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,540,384.73.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $2,283,762.32.

On Monday, February 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,353,850.08.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.25. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

