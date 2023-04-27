Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $2,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,056 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.