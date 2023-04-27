Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $2,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,056 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

