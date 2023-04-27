United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.64, for a total transaction of $1,829,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $225.87 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

