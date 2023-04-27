The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper Sells 33,007 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after buying an additional 277,052 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after buying an additional 179,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after buying an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

