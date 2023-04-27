Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CEO Gregory S. Bentley Sells 45,723 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

BSY opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

